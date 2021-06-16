Trending Stories
Donald Trump Announces Trip To Southern Border, Blasts Biden & Harris

Former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Trump_in_California_(48760240807).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the alleged crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

Trump also said that he has accepted an invitation from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit the southern border on the last day of this month.

Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the situation at the southern border, slamming the president for reversing some of Trump's signature immigration policies.

Read The Statement Below

In his statement, as KVUE anchor Quita Culpepper reported via Twitter, Trump said that Biden and his allies "inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history."

Now, he said, the border is an "unmitigated disaster zone."

"We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world."

Trump Slams Biden, Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech as President Joe Biden looks on.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Trump accused Biden and Harris of handing "control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes," blaming the Democratic duo for the alleged increase in crime in the region.

The former president argued that the Biden administration has caved to the "radical left," while preventing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officials from doing their jobs.

"Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis," Trump claimed.

Visiting The Border

Trump attacked Biden and Harris for failing to visit the southern border and accused them of disrespecting Border Patrol and ICE "heroes."

"What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty," Trump said, adding that he hopes his trip will highlight the Biden administration's failures.

"My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation -- and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support," he said.

Harris Has Yet To Visit Border

Biden tapped Harris to deal with immigration challenges back in March, but she has yet to visit the border. As Fox News pointed out, the vice president has gone 84 days without paying a visit to the region.

Harris indicated in an interview last week that she intends to visit the southern border, but refused to provide more details and declined to give an exact date.

Last week, Harris went on her first foreign trip as vice president and met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. At a press conference after the event, she repeatedly warned potential migrants against coming to the U.S.

