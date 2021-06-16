In the third pic, Charli posed front and center and raised both of her hands to the back of her head as she ran her fingers through her hair, feeling the refreshing beach air. A swipe to the right showed Charli posing on the sand again. Meanwhile, in the last picture, she was standing with her hip slightly popped to the side as she raised her chin toward the sky.

The pictures were taken by Bryant Eslava. According to Insider, he is a "California-based film photographer known for his work with content creators and influencers." Apart from his professional work, he is also friends with the TikTok star. Hence, he is included in Charli and her friends' getaways.