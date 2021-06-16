Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner Spends '24 Hours In NYC' With Travis Scott In A Stunning Green Dress

Travis Scott wears a black suit and Kylie Jenner rocks a green dress.
Gettyimages | Craig Barritt
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stunning green number as she supported Travis Scott at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City. The Kylie Skin founder and her daughter Stormi Webster flew to the east coast, but only spent a day there. One would think that is pretty extreme, but being a millionaire has its perks. With her private plane, Kylie was able to attend the special event for Travis.

While fans have been wondering whether the two are back together for months, the couple's latest posts answered all the burning questions.

Green For Love

Keep scrolling for the snap. Kylie rocked a dark green dress for the special event. The upper part of the garment had a corset-like detail and a zip-up feature. It also boasted a low-cut neckline and a tight fit, highlighting her hourglass figure. The piece also had thick straps that went over her shoulders for support. As for the lower part, it reached below her knees. To complete her look, the reality star wore clear, pointy shoes.

Scroll Down For The Photo!

Kylie Jenner rocks a black bikini.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

The picture showed Kylie and Travis together. The latter stood behind his lady love and wrapped his arms around her waist. Kylie posed with her hip popped to the side and crossed her legs. She touched Travis' hands as she gazed at the camera.

Kylie also posted another set of photos featuring the same dress. She was seen inside her private plane, striking several poses. The businesswoman captioned the update with "one for the books."

Back Together Again

According to E! News, Travis gave a sweet shoutout to Kylie and his daughter while accepting an award at the event. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," the "Out West" singer said. Fans speculated about the couple's reunion many times in the past years, but they never confirmed their relationship status until recently.

In a report by People, Travis received the Parsons Table Award. "I'm very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," he said in a statement before the NYC event. "I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology, and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It's about the vision. It's about making your own things, seeing what's out there, and never compromising."

9.6 Million Followers Liked The Post

When the news broke out, shippers from all over the world went wild. They immediately checked Kylie's post and left more than 9.6 million likes in just six hours of posting. The update also earned over 60,000 comments in the same time frame. Plenty of followers, including Kylie's friends and sister Khloe Kardashian, gushed over the picture. Fans also expressed their happiness over the couple's reunion.

"THIS IS WHAT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR," one of her followers wrote.

"Mom and dad," another Instagram user commented.

 

