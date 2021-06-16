Kylie Jenner Spends '24 Hours In NYC' With Travis Scott In A Stunning Green Dress

According to E! News, Travis gave a sweet shoutout to Kylie and his daughter while accepting an award at the event. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," the "Out West" singer said. Fans speculated about the couple's reunion many times in the past years, but they never confirmed their relationship status until recently.

In a report by People, Travis received the Parsons Table Award. "I'm very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," he said in a statement before the NYC event. "I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology, and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It's about the vision. It's about making your own things, seeing what's out there, and never compromising."