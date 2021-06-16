Ariana Grande's Look For 'The Late Late Show' Skit Is Totally Glam!

Ariana Grande delivered some gorgeous vintage vibes, taking to her Instagram page with a stunning photo of her outfit. According to Vulture, Ariana and the talk show host did a Hairspray parody, but with a twist. The 27-year-old actress and singer appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday night to do a hilarious skit entitled, "No Lockdowns Anymore."

Ariana can nail any look, and she appeared on the show in a gorgeous yellow number and matching platform shoes. Check out her latest post below.