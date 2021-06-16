Irina Shayk Partners With Luxury Footwear Brand Amid Kanye West Romance

Irina Shayk took to her Instagram page today, posting a new update that improved the day of her 15.3 million followers. The 35-year-old Russian model flaunted her fit figure and legs for days in a ribbed bodysuit. The post was an announcement for her new footwear collection that she worked on with Tamara Mellon -- a British fashion entrepreneur who is the co-founder of another luxury footwear brand, Jimmy Choo. Irina also posted a short clip of the ad on her Instagram stories, and it featured the sandals in two different colors.