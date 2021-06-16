Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Swimwear Snaps On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, took to the social media site on Tuesday, June 15, to post two photos in which she modeled new swimwear. The American rapper stunned in a one-piece swimsuit that displayed her fit figure. Megan's latest ensemble was orange, and she looked amazing in it.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Megan has landed a big contract with Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. She recently became its new face as the label promotes body positivity.