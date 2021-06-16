Trending Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Swimwear Snaps On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion rocks a gold dress,
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, took to the social media site on Tuesday, June 15, to post two photos in which she modeled new swimwear. The American rapper stunned in a one-piece swimsuit that displayed her fit figure. Megan's latest ensemble was orange, and she looked amazing in it.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Megan has landed a big contract with Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. She recently became its new face as the label promotes body positivity.

Lovely In Orange

Megan Thee Stallion wears an orange dress and heels.
Instagram | Megan Thee Stallion

Megan looked stunning in an orange monokini from Fashion Nova. The one-piece also featured big cutouts along her toned midsection that showed off her flat tummy and belly button ring. Meanwhile, the lower part of the garment boasted high leg cuts that stretched high up her waist, emphasizing the curves of her hips. The bright color of Megan's swimwear complemented her complexion.

The rapper was always big on accessories, and she continued that trend with her latest look.

Scroll Down For The Pics!

Megan wore a diamond-encrusted choker necklace for the occasion, paired with several tennis bracelets and a bangle. She also sported statement rings, all adorned with the hardest mineral on earth. The 26-year-old had her platinum blond hair styled in loose waves with a heavy side part. For the pics, she let her locks fall over her shoulders.

In the  photos, Megan could be seen in her makeup chair. As she sat in front of a mirror, she decided to take several selfies as her look of the day was beyond fabulous.  The two snaps were similar with the only difference being Megan's hand signs in each pic.

A Big Event For Her

According to a recent report by Pitchfork, Megan will be performing at the Made in America Festival 2021 in September. Justin Bieber, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, Lil Baby, Bobby Shmurda, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, and many others will also perform in the Jay-Z curated event.

"This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” said the record executive. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Compliments Pour In

Megan stated that she's "working" in the caption of the post. She tagged Fashion Nova as her outfit sponsor and shared something about the brand's new collection.

As of this writing, the new upload has been liked over 1.1 million times and received more than 6,200 comments. Many of her avid admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments on her outfit. Some others couldn't help but rave about her beautiful hair.

"Too beautiful," a fan commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

