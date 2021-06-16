Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

The Denver Nuggets are one of the title contenders that need to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though the absence of Jamal Murray was mostly blamed for their second-round playoff sweep, the Nuggets obviously still need to add a legitimate superstar to their roster in order to have a realistic chance of getting through the Western Conference and winning a title.

With the current trade assets they have, the Nuggets would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal if a superstar becomes available on the trading block this summer.