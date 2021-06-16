Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

BuzzWorthy

Jonathan Holley: Janitor Fired For Leaving Work Eight Minutes Early Gets Viral Love Thanks To Reddit

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daisy Dukes In Grass For 56th Birthday

US Politics

Reporter Who Broke Major Clinton Story Found Dead

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Jimmy Butler leading the Heat's offense
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Denver Nuggets are one of the title contenders that need to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though the absence of Jamal Murray was mostly blamed for their second-round playoff sweep, the Nuggets obviously still need to add a legitimate superstar to their roster in order to have a realistic chance of getting through the Western Conference and winning a title.

With the current trade assets they have, the Nuggets would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal if a superstar becomes available on the trading block this summer.

Potential 2021 Offseason Trade Target: Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler sending a peace sign to opponents
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Nuggets is All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nuggets to acquire Butler from the Heat this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would send a package that includes Aaron Gordon, Bol Bol, Monte Morris, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick to the Heat in exchange for Butler.

Why The Heat Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade would be only worth exploring for the Heat if Butler is no longer interested in staying in Miami. By sending Butler to Denver, the Heat would be receiving assets that they could use to rebuild around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

"The Miami Heat would get 2 solid players in Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris," Tran wrote. "Gordon is a great defender who can guard 1-4, while Monte Morris has shown he can score given the requisite touches. The Heat would also get a skilled project player in Bol Bol as well as future draft compensation for Butler."
 

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For The Nuggets

Kemba Walker guarding Jimmy Butler
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would be a no-brainer for the Nuggets as it would allow them to add a legitimate superstar to their roster without giving up their most precious trade asset, Michael Porter Jr. Though he played poorly in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Butler would still be an incredible addition to the Nuggets.

His potential arrival in Mile High City would boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them another reliable scorer, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Jimmy Butler Elevates Nuggets' Status In The West

After spending most of his career as the main guy of the team, Butler would be need time to learn and efficiently play the role as the Nuggets' third fiddle behind Murray and Nikola Jokic. However, once he meshes well with Denver's stars, the Nuggets could form a "Big Three" that would put them in the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams in the league.

Adding Butler to the core of Murray, Jokic, Porter Jr.,  and Will Barton would undoubtedly make the Nuggets a tougher team to face in a best-of-seven series.

Latest Headlines

Damian Lillard Trade 'Worth Exploring' For Sixers If They Fail To Win Championship This Year

June 16, 2021

Bachelor Nation Reacts To First Photo Of Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham's Twins

June 15, 2021

'The Bachelor' Stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome Their Twins

June 15, 2021

CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

June 15, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Nina Faces Questions About 'Mike'

June 15, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Releases 'Charleston Guide' With All Her 'Favorite Spots'

June 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.