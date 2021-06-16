Trending Stories
Damian Lillard Trade 'Worth Exploring' For Sixers If They Fail To Win Championship This Year

Damian Lillard finding an open man
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently one of the frontrunners to win the NBA title this season. However, the Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals where the series is tied 2-2. Despite their perceived advantages, the Sixers' road to the NBA Finals won't be easy.

If they succeed in eliminating the Hawks, they would face the winner between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals. The outcome of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be vital for the Sixers as it is expected to play a major role in their game plan this summer.

Sixers Could Target Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

If they fall short of achieving their main goal, many believe that the Sixers will be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the offseason. One of the dream trade targets for the Sixers this summer is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the blockbuster trade that would send Lillard to the City of Brotherly Love would be "worth exploring" for the Sixers if they are unable to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

Damian Lillard 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Sixers

Damian Lillard signals it's Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

It's not surprising that Swartz labeled Lillard as the "perfect offseason trade target" for the Sixers. His potential arrival in Philadephia would help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 12 in the league, scoring 110.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

He would give them a traditional point guard who is a very reliable scoring option, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 30-year-old floor general averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Damian Lillard's Availability

Damian Lillard complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, the Trail Blazers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to make Lillard available on the trading block. However, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him if he expresses his desire to leave. Since they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round, rumors have been swirled around Lillard.

If they don't present him any plan to help him realistically contend for a title next year, Lillard is expected to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers and start a new journey somewhere else.

Sixers Could Offer Ben Simmons Or Tobias Harris For Damian Lillard

Tobias Harris high-fives Ben Simmons after winning the game
Gettyimages | Drew Hallowell

Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber would certainly require the Sixers to pay the king's ransom. To convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal, Swartz believes that the Sixers would have to offer a trade package that includes Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris, together with some young players and future draft picks.

"A deal for Lillard would have to cost the Sixers either Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris just to match salaries, and Philly has young players like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle it could offer as well."

 

