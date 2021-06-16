Damian Lillard Trade 'Worth Exploring' For Sixers If They Fail To Win Championship This Year

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently one of the frontrunners to win the NBA title this season. However, the Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals where the series is tied 2-2. Despite their perceived advantages, the Sixers' road to the NBA Finals won't be easy.

If they succeed in eliminating the Hawks, they would face the winner between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals. The outcome of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be vital for the Sixers as it is expected to play a major role in their game plan this summer.