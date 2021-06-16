Salma Hayek Highlights Massive Popcorn Appetite In High Heels

Salma Hayek yesterday took her movie popcorn right onto the streets, and she was strutting around in platform heels and a sheer print shirt. The 54-year-old actress, seemingly more in demand than ever in 2021, was all sass and honor after attending the premiere of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on Monday, with photos of the Mexican showing her both at photo ops and, after the premiere, still gobbling her popcorn. Hayek, this month admitting she's trying to lose weight, is seemingly not depriving herself. Check it out below.