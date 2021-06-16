Salma Hayek Highlights Massive Popcorn Appetite In High Heels

Scroll for the photos. Salma's new movie co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Earlier this year, the actress told her 18 million Instagram followers that she's proud to be pulling her own stunts at 54.

Looking youthful and arguably much younger than her years, the MCU face posed for photos on the blue red carpet, stunning the camera in a white midi skirt paired with a sheer-sleeved and polka-dot blouse in black, also going for the monochrome finish in strappy black platform heels.