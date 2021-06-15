Bachelor Nation Reacts To First Photo Of Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham's Twins

The Bachelor fans were surprised when ABC announced Arie Luyendyk, Jr. as the Season 22 lead in 2018. His journey ended with a big surprise as well, and fans have taken great interest in his post-Bachelor life.

Lauren Burnham quickly became a frontrunner for Arie's final rose during Season 22. However, he ended up choosing Becca Kufrin instead. The two got engaged, but weeks later he realized it was Lauren he loved. Arie broke off his engagement to Becca and reunited with Lauren, getting married in Hawaii in January 2019.