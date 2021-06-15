Bachelor Nation Reacts To First Photo Of Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham's Twins

Trending Stories
Entertainment
Stacy Carey

The Bachelor fans were surprised when ABC announced Arie Luyendyk, Jr. as the Season 22 lead in 2018. His journey ended with a big surprise as well, and fans have taken great interest in his post-Bachelor life. 

Lauren Burnham quickly became a frontrunner for Arie's final rose during Season 22. However, he ended up choosing Becca Kufrin instead. The two got engaged, but weeks later he realized it was Lauren he loved. Arie broke off his engagement to Becca and reunited with Lauren, getting married in Hawaii in January 2019.

Anxious To Build A Family

Arie and Lauren pose with daughter Alessi
Instagram | Lauren Luyendyk

The romance between Arie and Lauren progressed very quickly. He proposed during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose show in March 2018 and they announced she was pregnant in November 2018. At the end of May 2019, a few months after their wedding, Arie and Lauren welcomed Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Just a year later, Lauren and Arie were expecting again. Unfortunately, Lauren miscarried. Although that pregnancy had been a surprise, The Bachelor stars decided they wanted to try again as soon as they could.

An Exciting Development

In December 2020, Arie and Lauren revealed they were expecting again. A couple of days later, they shared they'd left out one small detail: they were having twins.

Lauren shared baby bump updates along the way and the pair revealed they were expecting a boy and a girl. On June 11, the Luyendyk twins arrived. Mom and babies were doing well in the days after their birth, although their new daughter did need some NICU support for a bit.

A Thrilled 'Bachelor Nation'

Jade and Tanner take a selfie with their kids
Instagram | Jade Roper

Naturally, The Bachelor veterans were excited to celebrate the twins' birth. Jade Roper, who married Tanner Tolbert after Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, was quick to share her love. 

"Such a beautiful photo, mama. You are incredible! Been thinking of you and your babies, sending our love!" Jade wrote. Jade and Tanner also have three kids together,  Emmy, Brooks, and Reed.

Catherine Giudici commented too, writing "Yaaaaay! Congratulations to you both and @laurynluyendyk, you are a powerhouse! Welcome to the world, littlest Luyendyks!!"

Catherine married Sean Lowe after their season. In fact, they're the only The Bachelor pair to get engaged during their final rose ceremony and actually get married. They have three kids too, Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

A Family Of Five

Arie and Lauren shared highlights of the twins' birth via YouTube, and they're clearly head-over-heels in love. The Bachelor fans are now waiting anxiously for more. 

The Bachelor franchise has added a lot of babies over the past few years. In addition to Arie and Lauren's twins, Bachelor in Paradise stars Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch recently revealed they're expecting their first child. Fans go wild over every additional baby and cannot wait to see who is next.

Entertainment
