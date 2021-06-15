Jennifer Lopez's Dinner Date Abs Are Unreal

Jennifer Lopez took herself and her cheese-grater abs out to dinner recently, and it looks like the paparazzi joined her. The 51-year-old superstar singer, still front-page news as she reunites with former-ex Ben Affleck, was spotted solo recently as she hit up celebrity-adored dining spot Craig's, with photos of the Hustlers actress quickly going viral as she put on another ab-flashing show. JLo, who has stated that dance is what makes her happiest, was proving that her moves are the best workout around. See why below.