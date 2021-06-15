Jennifer Lopez's Dinner Date Abs Are Unreal

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Lopez took herself and her cheese-grater abs out to dinner recently, and it looks like the paparazzi joined her. The 51-year-old superstar singer, still front-page news as she reunites with former-ex Ben Affleck, was spotted solo recently as she hit up celebrity-adored dining spot Craig's, with photos of the Hustlers actress quickly going viral as she put on another ab-flashing show. JLo, who has stated that dance is what makes her happiest, was proving that her moves are the best workout around. See why below.

Ab-Solutely Fabulous

Jennifer Lopez workout selfie
JLo/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Lopez, who has been in Los Angeles and outside of her Miami base as she smooches at Nobu with 48-year-old Affleck, had been snapped in a chic look, and definitely not the leggings and sports bra getups that form her daytime wardrobe staple.

The American Idol judge, photographed at night, wore a classy, roll-neck-effect and halterneck white crop top, showing off her insane shoulders and arms, plus highlighting her rock-hard abs. Olive drawstring pants, brown flats, and a cross-body bag completed the look.

See The Photo Below

The "Dinero" singer, in thick-rimmed eye glasses not a million miles off what 50-year-old Kelly Ripa has been wearing of late, appeared to be tensing her torso as she walked - or maybe she's just so toned, the abs are a perma-show. Lopez was mentioned as having dined at Craig's the same night singer Rita Ora did, with the two also reported to have attended a business meeting together earlier this month.

JLo, now running her beauty empire, showed off highlighted cheeks, but it wasn't a red carpet look. More photos after the snap.

See Her Workout Below

Jennifer Lopez in plunging dress
JLo/Instagram

Lopez, who regularly tops lists of age-defying celebrities and is joined by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry, has opened up on movement and how it makes her shine from within. In 2016, the singer told Hello!:

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," adding: "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness." More photos after the action.

What Does She Eat?

Lopez likely dined on the American-Italian menu offered by Craig's, but she has seen her trainer reveal what she eats. The "Jenny From The Block" singer reportedly kicks off the day with strawberries, blueberries, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, honey and protein powder.

"It's all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh," trainer Tracy Anderson revealed in 2018. JLo also welcomed her twins Max and Emme over 40.

