Jennifer Lopez's Dinner Date Abs Are Unreal

Scroll for the photo. Lopez, who has been in Los Angeles and outside of her Miami base as she smooches at Nobu with 48-year-old Affleck, had been snapped in a chic look, and definitely not the leggings and sports bra getups that form her daytime wardrobe staple.

The American Idol judge, photographed at night, wore a classy, roll-neck-effect and halterneck white crop top, showing off her insane shoulders and arms, plus highlighting her rock-hard abs. Olive drawstring pants, brown flats, and a cross-body bag completed the look.