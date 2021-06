Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham of The Bachelor are now officially a family of five. The two already have their daughter Alessi, and now twins have arrived.

On Monday, Arie and Lauren shared their "Twin Birth Vlog" via their YouTube channel. It showed the two heading to the hospital as she had some contractions, admitting they half expected to be sent home. The medical team determined the babies would be born that day, though, and it happened a couple of hours later.