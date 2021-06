Tuesday's episode of General Hospital detail that Nina will struggle a bit in her return to Port Charles. She quickly returned to town once Michael offered visitation with Wiley, but she hasn't exactly cut ties with Nixon Falls and "Mike." Spoilers suggest this is going to get even more difficult for Nina and this is surely going to implode soon.

The Twitter sneak peek for Tuesday's General Hospital reveals that Nina will pay Maxie a visit to catch up and lend support.