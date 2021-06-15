CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

After they suffered another disappointing end to the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to break through in the Western Conference and win an NBA title, some people think that the Trail Blazers may consider tearing their roster down and breaking up their explosive backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard this summer.

With Lillard still considered as the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to use McCollum as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.