Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Basketball

CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

CJ McCollum complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After they suffered another disappointing end to the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to break through in the Western Conference and win an NBA title, some people think that the Trail Blazers may consider tearing their roster down and breaking up their explosive backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard this summer.

With Lillard still considered as the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to use McCollum as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.

CJ McCollum To Mavericks

CJ McCollum taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Though he's yet to be officially available on the trading block, McCollum has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of additional star power. One of the most intriguing landing spots for McCollum this summer is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of "perfect offseason trade targets" for every team in the league. For the Mavericks, it's McCollum.

Mavericks Need A Second Star To Pair With Luka Doncic

CJ McCollum trying to score against Luka Doncic
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

Targeting McCollum in the 2021 offseason would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic may have blossomed into an All-Star caliber player but in order to achieve their main goal, the Mavericks obviously need more help around their Slovenian superstar. Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to fill the role as Doncic's running mate but since his arrival in Dallas, he has failed to live up to expectations as their second-best player.

Swartz believes that trading for McCollum would give the Mavericks the "ideal No. 2 offensive option" that would help Doncic carry the team next year.

CJ McCollum On-Court Impact On Mavericks

McCollum would be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. His potential arrival in Dallas would ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders on the offensive end of the floor, giving them another prolific scorer, playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 29-year-old shooting guard averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

When both superstars are healthy, Swartz thinks that the pairing of Doncic and McCollum would be one of the best backcourt tandems in the league.

"A backcourt of Luka Doncic and McCollum would be one of the NBA's best, with both able to play on or off the ball and put pressure on opposing defenses."

Kristaps Porzingis As Possible Trade Chip In Potential CJ McCollum-To-Mavericks Deal

Kristaps Porzingis taunting opponents while going back to defense
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

McCollum may not be as good as Lillard, but the Mavericks would still need to give up some valuable assets to convince the Trail Blazers to make a deal. According to Swartz, the Mavericks could offer a trade package that includes Kristaps Porzingis and salary-cap fillers to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum.

Porzingis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but he, in doubt, has the potential to become one of the best big men in the league. Having a healthy Porzingis would give the Trail Blazers a frontcourt boost. His ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc would make it easier for Lillard to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Nina Faces Questions About 'Mike'

June 15, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Releases 'Charleston Guide' With All Her 'Favorite Spots'

June 15, 2021

Demi Rose Showcases 'Purple Laze' In New Instagram Snaps

June 15, 2021

Kendall Jenner Shares New Swimsuit Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation With Devin Booker

June 15, 2021

Delilah Hamlin Tries To Get A 'Coconut' As She Pretends To Be In 'Naked And Afraid'

June 15, 2021

Sofia Vergara Celebrates 'First Date Anniversary' With Joe Manganiello

June 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.