Demi Rose Showcases 'Purple Laze' In New Instagram Snaps

British internet sensation Demi Rose tantalized her 16.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double-update in which she showcased her killer figure in a lilac ensemble. She has been sharing plenty of pics on social media, and all got plenty of love from her fans. For her newest upload, the photos were taken indoors inside her new home in Ibiza. As per usual, her online audience went a little crazy for the snaps as they showered her with gushing messages in the comments section. Check out the post below!