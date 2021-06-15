Kendall Jenner Shares New Swimsuit Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner recently went on a trip to celebrate a milestone with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker. The supermodel and her beau spent the getaway with some of their friends, such as Harry Hudson and Fai Khadra. Since jetting off to the magical destination, Kendall has been sharing snaps and clips from her trip, and all of them were fabulous and dreamy. In the latest post, Kendall had her solo shots taken while clad in stunning swimwear. She uploaded a total of four pics. Check them out below.