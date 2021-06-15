Kendall Jenner Shares New Swimsuit Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation With Devin Booker

According to E! News, Kendall and Devin went to Sedona, Arizona for their one-year anniversary. While the couple has been dating for 12 months now, it was only a few months ago that they made their relationship Instagram official. Fans were also wondering back then how Devin was different from all the guys Kendall dated.

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy," a source told the publication. "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."