Kendall Jenner Shares New Swimsuit Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wears a black turtleneck top with white prints.
Gettyimages | Ben Gabbe
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kendall Jenner recently went on a trip to celebrate a milestone with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker. The supermodel and her beau spent the getaway with some of their friends, such as Harry Hudson and Fai Khadra. Since jetting off to the magical destination, Kendall has been sharing snaps and clips from her trip, and all of them were fabulous and dreamy. In the latest post, Kendall had her solo shots taken while clad in stunning swimwear. She uploaded a total of four pics. Check them out below.

Colors Are Fun

Scroll for the snaps. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a multi-colored two-piece swimsuit for the day. The top featured classic triangle cups and extra-long strings that were tied into a bow over her midriff. She paired the top with its matching bottoms that boasted a U-shaped front. It had a simple design, and the waistband stretched up high her waist. Kendall also sported a shirt with red sleeves and various prints. The colors of her outfit looked amazing on her sun-kissed skin.

Supermodel On The Rise

Kendall Jenner wears a black bikini.
Instagram | Kendall Jenner

In the first pic, Kendall posed with her backside directed to the camera. She had her legs apart as she looked over her shoulder, and straight to the lens. Her hair was windswept, and it covered some parts of her face. Meanwhile, in the second snap, Kendall sat on top of a white towel. Notably, half of her face was cut off from view. A swipe to the right featured the reality star standing sideways. She held the ends of her shirt on the back and bent her left knee.

Dating For A Year Now

According to E! News, Kendall and Devin went to Sedona, Arizona for their one-year anniversary. While the couple has been dating for 12 months now, it was only a few months ago that they made their relationship Instagram official. Fans were also wondering back then how Devin was different from all the guys Kendall dated.

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy," a source told the publication. "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."

Scroll A Little More To See The Snaps!

While Kendall is definitely the most private among the Kardashians and Jenners, she stepped out of her way to greet her man. In a report by People, the reality star posted a couple of sweet snaps from their recent trip.

Now back to her post. Kendall simply dropped a lotion emoji in the caption. The latest update received a lot of praise from her avid online admirers. Ever since it was published on the photo-sharing app, the pics amassed more than 6.2 million likes. Followers also went into the comments section and dropped a mix of messages and emoji.

 

