Gymnast Nastia Liukin Releases 'Charleston Guide' With All Her 'Favorite Spots'

Viewers looking to peruse Nastia's Charleston guide can expect to find all of her favorite hangouts conveniently listed according to their nature and the activities they provide. Kicking off the list is a survey of her preferred eateries, including both "cozy" and "clubby" options as well as cuisine-specific places, such as her number-one seafood, Greek, Spanish, and chicken and oysters restaurants.

Also listed are some of Charleston's top hotels, cocktail clubs, and bars, together with her recommended cafes and dessert joints. Lastly, the best beaches in town have also made the cut, as did the main tours and attractions.

"I’ll be sure to keep updating this as I discover more of the city, because every time I go I find new hidden gems to fall in love with," Nastia wrote on her website.

It seems that the guide is already coming in handy for fans who are planning a trip to Charleston.

"Thank you! I actually booked a flight there yesterday so this is perfectly timed!" one Instagrammer commented on her post, which has so far racked up nearly 9,000 likes.