Delilah Hamlin Tries To Get A 'Coconut' As She Pretends To Be In 'Naked And Afraid'

Delilah Hamlin continues to wow her fans with her stunning vacation pics. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, went on a recent trip to Mexico for her birthday.
On Monday, June 14, Delilah posted four snaps for her 1.4 million Instagram followers. The snaps showed her clad in a bikini and showcased her tree climbing skills to the world. The model was trying to grab a coconut from a nearby tree. According to the caption, she pretended to be in Naked and Afraid in order to complete her goal, and she was indeed successful.