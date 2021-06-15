Sofia Vergara Celebrates 'First Date Anniversary' With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello celebrated one of their milestones as a couple. And no, it's not their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated a different anniversary on Monday night when they marked seven years since their first-ever date. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram page and uploaded two photos from their night out, and fans couldn't stop swooning over the pictures. Sofia and Joe have been married for five years now, but the two still make time for each other, despite their busy schedules. Check out the post below.