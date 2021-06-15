While Stassie Karanikolaou was first known as Kylie Jenner's BFF, she has made quite a name for herself modeling various brands on social media over the past few years. The Greek-American Instagram star has always loved traveling. In recent days after her 24th birthday, fans found her on the Caribbean, exploring the Turks and Caicos Islands. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Stassie looked incredible wearing a green dress while enjoying her time there. In previous days, she rocked numerous swimwear styles. Check out her latest attire below.