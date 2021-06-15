Addison Rae Is A 'Happy Girl' At The Beach While Muching On Ice Pop

Addison Rae is spending lots of time under the sun these days. The TikTok star loves spending time outdoors, usually for fun activities -- and that's exactly what she did in her last Instagram post. On Monday, June 14, Addison posted a series of snaps for her 38.3 million Instagram followers. The pictures in question showed her clad in a short dress, posing on the sand. The 20-year-old influencer is often seen in bikinis or light clothing, but more especially when the summer season is just around the corner. Check out the pics below!