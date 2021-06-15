Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Basketball

Heat Could Form 'Big 3' Of Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In 2021 Offseason

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Addison Rae Is A 'Happy Girl' At The Beach While Muching On Ice Pop

Addison Rae wears a white dress.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Addison Rae is spending lots of time under the sun these days. The TikTok star loves spending time outdoors, usually for fun activities -- and that's exactly what she did in her last Instagram post. On Monday, June 14, Addison posted a series of snaps for her 38.3 million Instagram followers. The pictures in question showed her clad in a short dress, posing on the sand. The 20-year-old influencer is often seen in bikinis or light clothing, but more especially when the summer season is just around the corner. Check out the pics below!

Beach Lover

Scroll down for the snapshots. Addison was seen lounging on the fine, white sand. She sat with her knees bent and thighs closed. She placed her left hand on the ground, while she held an ice pop with her other hand. The social media star brought the cold snack to her mouth and bit on it as she smiled at the camera. Behind her was a view of the ocean coming up to shore and some beachgoers.

She Loves Ice Pop & Coca-Cola

The second pic showed Addison still sitting on the sand, but she leaned to the side and used her left hand as support for her body. She had her legs propped to the side as she drank Coca-Cola. Her eyes were closed as she drank the cold beverage, enjoying every bit of it. A swipe to the right featured Addison tilting her head to the side as she gazed at the camera lens with the Coca-Cola bottle still on her lips. The last snap showed a closer look at Addison about to finish the ice pop. The bright sunlight enveloped her skin, and it made her sunkissed complexion glow.

Scroll Down For The Snaps!

Addison Rae wears a black dress.
Instagram | Addison Rae

Addison rocked a purple dress with pink floral prints. It had a halter-style look that highlighted her lean shoulders and arms. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline and a short length.

Addison has great style and taste in clothes, as seen on her TikTok videos and social media posts. Yes, she may have worked with a stylist for events, but for casual days she picks her own ensembles. According to a report by Yahoo, the internet sensation wore the "best graphic tee."

Happy & Content

Now back to her post, Addison captioned the post with "happy girl," and it definitely showed on each snapshot.

Among her millions of Instagram fans, many were quick to comment on the model's update. In less than 24 hours of going live on the social media app, the new share received over 2.1 million likes and more than 6,700 comments. Fellow influencers and online admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment her beauty.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Sparks 'Rubber Skin' Worries In Swimsuit Snap

June 14, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Britt Tells Jason Canada's In The Past

June 14, 2021

Vanessa Hudgens Brings Her Fans Along With Her On Tattoo Adventure

June 14, 2021

Larsa Pippen Lounges In A Metallic Swimsuit She Claims Is 'Everything'

June 14, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates A Friend's Birthday With Wine-Filled Instagram Post

June 14, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Elizabeth And Finn Share A Tender Moment

June 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.