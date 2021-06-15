Rihanna's Butt-Cleavage Leggings Cause A Stir On TikTok

Rihanna might well end up selling more of her butt-cleavage leggings as social media erupts over the crotchless pants retailed by her Savage X Fenty line. The 33-year-old "Disturbia" singer and mogul currently has TikTok debating whether her Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging is appropriate, with the platform seemingly divided over the revealing loungewear item. Retailing for $49.95, the leggings feature a criss-cross and banded open back, seemingly designed to be worn commando. "Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is?" one joked. Check it out below.