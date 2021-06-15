Trending Stories
Rihanna's Butt-Cleavage Leggings Cause A Stir On TikTok

RIhanna close up
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rihanna might well end up selling more of her butt-cleavage leggings as social media erupts over the crotchless pants retailed by her Savage X Fenty line. The 33-year-old "Disturbia" singer and mogul currently has TikTok debating whether her Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging is appropriate, with the platform seemingly divided over the revealing loungewear item. Retailing for $49.95, the leggings feature a criss-cross and banded open back, seemingly designed to be worn commando. "Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is?" one joked. Check it out below.

Causing A 'Disturbia'

RIhanna masked in the street
Shutterstock | 293657997

Scroll for the leggings. RiRi's brand, seemingly knowing that comfy loungewear is the way to make pandemic cash, has released the leggings in a range of sizes, with reviews sitting at an average four stars on the Savage website.

"For the cozy night in. Our Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging features sheer soft mesh fabric that provides a comfortable fit and an open strappy back for a playful surprise," the product description reads. Of course, they come high-waisted. See them below.

Scroll For Them!

TikTok users, this year trying out all kinds of leggings, had particular thoughts on these ones.

"Can we normalize butt cleavage?" one fan asked, with another replying: “Butt cleave is sexy, butt cleave is amazing.” "I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh," one Twitter user wrote this week, with another seeming unimpressed as they wrote: "One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch. Indeed, users have been questioning if the pants are "squat proof." More after the snap.

See More Photos Below

RIhanna in strapless dress
Shutterstock | 2131613

Rihanna, who ushered in an era of makeup inclusivity as her FENTY cosmetics brand became the first to offer over 40 shades, has offered a similar mentality with Savage, a brand that now counts rapper Megan Thee Stallion as its main face.

"I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture," Rihanna told Elle in 2018. "I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this sh-t," she added. More photos below.

Talking 'Perky'

The "Umbrella" hit-maker also isn't above discussing which pieces she chooses to wear. The FENTY boss added: "If I’m having a fat day, I’m gonna reach for something that conceals or sucks it all in. If I feel a little more risqué, then I can be in a t-shirt bra that makes my t-tties all perky."

Savage is now dominating social media, mostly via Instagram, where it's enlisted an army of celebrity ambassadors. Joining Stallion are singer Christina Milian, rapper Kash Doll, actress Sydney Sweeney, and MTV face Kailyn Lowry among others.

