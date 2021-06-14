Kelly Ripa Unimpressed Filming Husband's 'Side Of The Bed'

Kelly Ripa today didn't look too impressed as she shared a rare insight into what happens on husband Mark Consuelos' "side of the bed." The 50-year-old daytime talk show host made her Monday Instagram stories humorous as she filmed from her $27 million NYC townhouse, capturing her jaw-dropping and stylish interiors and revealing that, much like many couples, there's a "side of the bed." Kelly, married since 1996 to CW actor Mark, also showed that there's a third wheel in the couple's marriage. Check it out below.