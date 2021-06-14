Trending Stories
Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Basketball

Heat Could Replace Goran Dragic With Kemba Walker As Their Starting PG Next Season

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Kelly Ripa Unimpressed Filming Husband's 'Side Of The Bed'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at an event
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa today didn't look too impressed as she shared a rare insight into what happens on husband Mark Consuelos' "side of the bed." The 50-year-old daytime talk show host made her Monday Instagram stories humorous as she filmed from her $27 million NYC townhouse, capturing her jaw-dropping and stylish interiors and revealing that, much like many couples, there's a "side of the bed." Kelly, married since 1996 to CW actor Mark, also showed that there's a third wheel in the couple's marriage. Check it out below.

Insight Into Their Bedroom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at an event
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Scroll for the video. Kelly and Mark this year celebrated 25 years of marriage, with the Live! WIth Kelly and Ryan host even getting a tattoo marking their wedding date. On Monday, Kelly shared selfie action from her massive bedroom, with the footage showing her looking pensive and a little peeved as she wore a simple white tee and elegant, thick-rimmed, and black eye glasses while filming dog Lena.

Lena, who accompanies pooch Chewie, was big-time chilling on Kelly's pristine, white-laid bed.

See The Video Below!

Kelly's 2.9 million Instagram followers saw her resting her head in her palm and pulling one of those faces - if you've got a dog who acts like the place is theirs, you might get it. "LENA CHILLIN ON @INSTASUELOS SIDE OF THE BED," the former sitcom star wrote with a yawn-face child emoji.

Fans also got a peep at the enormous bed Kelly and Mark share, one bordered by a muted accent headboard, glossy textured-gray wallpapers, and chic bedside lamps.

Scroll For More Photos

KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly's dog Lena comes as a relatively new addition. The star took her second dog in over the pandemic as a rescue, telling viewers she didn't want Chewie to feel "replaced in any way."

Today's video comes hot on the heels of a swanky date night Kelly made headlines for, one seeing rock a snazzy and strappy black jumpsuit for an Italian bite to eat with Mark in NYC. Together, the couple is parents to children Michael, Joaquin, and Lola. Scroll for more photos.

25 Years Of Solid Marriage

While the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez see their marriages or relationships collapse, Kelly is going strong with Mark. Celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, the star took to Instagram, writing:

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye," she wrote on Instagram. "Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Kelly had, in 2020, referred to her marriage as a "marathon," one the blonde clearly knows how to run.

Latest Headlines

Vanessa Hudgens Brings Her Fans Along With Her On Tattoo Adventure

June 14, 2021

Larsa Pippen Lounges In A Metallic Swimsuit She Claims Is 'Everything'

June 14, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates A Friend's Birthday With Wine-Filled Instagram Post

June 14, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Elizabeth And Finn Share A Tender Moment

June 14, 2021

Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Post, Claims He's Missing His Heart Without Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nearby

June 14, 2021

Joe Biden Confuses Syria, Libya Three Times In Less Than 90 Seconds

June 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.