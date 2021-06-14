Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kisses Ben Affleck On Steamy Dinner Date

Sources close to American Idol judge Lopez have been reporting that she wants to take it "slow," adding:

"It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”

One of the biggest couples of the 2000s, Ben and Jen parted ways in 2004, three years after they originally met and while Lopez was still married to second husband Cris Judd.