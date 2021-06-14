Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kisses Ben Affleck On Steamy Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez could not have sent a clearer message as she passionately made out with old flame Ben Affleck over the weekend. The 51-year-old superstar singer and actress, fresh from ending things with MLB player Alex Rodriguez, is now back in the arms of the man she was once engaged to, with steamy dinner date photos showing the "Dinero" hit-maker smooching with the actor. Photographed at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, JLo made it make-out central with her man, and the internet can't cope. See it below.