Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kisses Ben Affleck On Steamy Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter
Ben Affleck
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Lopez could not have sent a clearer message as she passionately made out with old flame Ben Affleck over the weekend. The 51-year-old superstar singer and actress, fresh from ending things with MLB player Alex Rodriguez, is now back in the arms of the man she was once engaged to, with steamy dinner date photos showing the "Dinero" hit-maker smooching with the actor. Photographed at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, JLo made it make-out central with her man, and the internet can't cope. See it below.

Bennifer Are Back On

JLo and Ben Affleck on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Scroll for the photos. Jen and Ben, reuniting in Los Angeles after the singer returns from Miami and reportedly considers L.A. schools for twins Max and Emme, was seen putting on a giant PDA as she kissed the ex to Jennifer Garner and while at outdoor seating.

Photos showed the Hustlers actress beaming and in giant hoop earrings as she seemed way more-focused on Affleck than her food - the two were basically locking lips the whole time as the paparazzi went to town.

See The Photos Below!

Lopez, who has been out in Miami to shoot her new Spanish single, is said to be "incredibly happy" with the reunion, per People, this in the wake of ending her engagement to A-Rod, set to be her fourth husband. Love is seemingly in the air after 17 years apart for Lopez and 48-year-old Affleck, with the two first spotted together in late April. On June 6, Affleck was photographed patiently sitting outside JLo's L.A. property while in an SUV. Click here for the photos - scroll for more.

'It Just Sort Of Happened'

JLo and Ben Affleck kiss at an event
Shutterstock | 842245

Sources close to American Idol judge Lopez have been reporting that she wants to take it "slow," adding:

"It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”

One of the biggest couples of the 2000s, Ben and Jen parted ways in 2004, three years after they originally met and while Lopez was still married to second husband Cris Judd.

Moving To L.A. For Him?

There's a distance issue as JLo lives in Miami and Affleck is based in L.A. However, PEOPLE reports: "They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," adding: "They are very happy together."

This came before reports Lopez is seeking out schools for the twins she shares with ex Marc Anthony. The JLo Beauty founder, who already had Ben making cameos in 2002 track "Jenny From The Block," seems happier than ever. A-Rod, meanwhile, has his daughters for dinner dates.

