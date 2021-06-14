Kim Kardashian Models Daring Corset With Lucky Four-Leaf Clover

Kim Kardashian is proving she's got luck on her side, even if her third marriage is this year collapsing. The 40-year-old reality star and mogul dropped jaws with her weekend Instagram share, one bringing the *Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in a statement and futuristic shiny corset as she posed for glamorous photos. Posting for a total 3.5 million+ likes in 24 hours, the SKIMS founder showcased her edgy sense of style and famous figure, and it was luck with the finishing touches. See how below.