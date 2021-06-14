Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Models Daring Corset With Lucky Four-Leaf Clover

Kim Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is proving she's got luck on her side, even if her third marriage is this year collapsing. The 40-year-old reality star and mogul dropped jaws with her weekend Instagram share, one bringing the *Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in a statement and futuristic shiny corset as she posed for glamorous photos. Posting for a total 3.5 million+ likes in 24 hours, the SKIMS founder showcased her edgy sense of style and famous figure, and it was luck with the finishing touches. See how below.

Making A Statement

Kim Kardashian jeans selfie
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kim had actually gone unusual, wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit beneath the Luis De Javier corset, one that came bold and green with crotch flames, a fetish vibe, and a plunging neckline. The KKW Beauty founder posed with crimped long hair, matching flame makeup around her eyes, and offering a daring zoom-in, also rocking pointed-toe green shoes to match the green-and-black look as she gave a nod to iconic shoe label Christian Louboutin.

"Lucky," Kim captioned the photos, adding a four-leaf clover emoji.

See The Photos Below

Kim's snaps, seeing her called "stunning," come in the wake of both her SKIMS Cozy-covered Lamborghini shots and far bigger headlines she's making. The latter center around the star's 2021 divorce from 44-year-old rapper Kanye West, with the Yeezy founder now in the news for seemingly dating model Irina Shayk.

Kim filed for divorce earlier this year. She is reportedly keeping the $60 million Hidden Hills home she and West once shared. She's also said to be happy Kanye is dating again. See what she thinks after the photos, where you can swipe.

'Happy' About Kanye Dating

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on red carpet
Shutterstock | 1595156

Kim has not herself spoken on the paparazzi images showing Kanye and 35-year-old Irina in Provence, France, but sources close to her claim that she's cool with the whole idea.

“Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all. If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates," a source told E! Irina, meanwhile, is said to be "smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

More photos below.

Open To Finding 'The Right Person'

Kim is said to have been pursued by billionaires and even royalty as her marriage falls apart. Also reported is that "she would like to find someone down to earth and normal. That hasn’t happened yet. She’s not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually she would like to find someone again but it has to be the right person.”

Kim was seen breaking down and calling herself a "failure" in the final episode of her family's 2007-commenced show, one airing its final episode last week.

