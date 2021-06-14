Trending Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Brings Her Fans Along With Her On Tattoo Adventure

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a fluffy white look at an event.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is no stranger to spending some time in a tattoo artist's chair. In her most recent share, Vanessa delighted her 41.2 million Instagram followers by giving them the first look at her latest tattoo, which she referred to in the caption of the post as "lucky #10." 

The tattoo was done at the New York-based tattoo shop Bang Bang NYC, who also shared a post about Vanessa's latest ink. The shop has several famous followers on Instagram, including Lili Reinhart, Sophie Turner and Hilary Duff.

Serpentine Style

Vanessa Hudgens poses alongside tattoo artist Mr. K.
Instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

In the first image from her ink-centric update, Vanessa posed in front of a plain white wall. She was barefoot, with one foot planted on the gray floor beneath her and the other pointed so that only the tips of her toes were making contact with the ground.

She rocked a black sports bra with a black cropped top over it, showing off a large tattoo along her ribcage as she lifted one arm triumphantly in the air. She paired the cropped shirt with high-waisted jeans with a boyfriend silhouette that she had cuffed, leaving her calf and ankle exposed on the foot where she got her tattoo.

Lucky Number Ten

Vanessa also accessorized with a wide black belt that accentuated her slim waist. Her long locks were pulled up in a sleek ponytail, the wavy tresses tumbling down her chest, and she had a maroon face mask on, although her expression showed that she was absolutely beaming underneath her mask.

The second image was a close-up of the tattoo, which was a snake whose tail began right below her ankle, and who inched along her lower leg. The ink was done in black and white with incredible detail.

Fresh Ink

She finished off the update with a short video clip taken as she was getting the tattoo done. She began the clip with a close-up on her face, showing off a bit more of her accessories, including a statement ring and a golden chain on her face mask. "Love the feeling of a tattoo," she remarked, before the camera zoomed to her tattoo artist, who was hard at work with his tattoo gun in hand. Music played in the background of the clip, adding to the vibe.

Gorgeous Girl

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the simple share racked up over 337,100 likes within 16 hours of going live.

"Tattoo tour????" one fan wrote, eager to get a glimpse of all of Vanessa's ink.

"Ankle tat is [flame emoji]," another follower commented, implying that her latest ink was fire.

"I love it!!!!!!!" another eager fan chimed in.

Vanessa is never afraid to get silly with her Instagram followers. Back in November 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post with her personal trainer by her side in which she twerked in a snakeskin-print yellow bodysuit for an eye-catching update.

