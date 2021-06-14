Vanessa Hudgens Brings Her Fans Along With Her On Tattoo Adventure

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is no stranger to spending some time in a tattoo artist's chair. In her most recent share, Vanessa delighted her 41.2 million Instagram followers by giving them the first look at her latest tattoo, which she referred to in the caption of the post as "lucky #10."

The tattoo was done at the New York-based tattoo shop Bang Bang NYC, who also shared a post about Vanessa's latest ink. The shop has several famous followers on Instagram, including Lili Reinhart, Sophie Turner and Hilary Duff.