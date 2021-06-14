Kaley Cuoco Stuns With Wet Hair For Moody Moment

Kaley Cuoco is joking it's "shocking" that she has the odd moody moment, this as she drops a handy wellness tip while boosting her bank balance. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum and all-around popular star is the new celebrity face of Olly wellness - the gummies and vitamins brand also fronted by 41-year-old actress Rebel Wilson has cherry-picked Kaley for its 2021 campaigns. Posting for her 6.7 million Instagram followers recently, Kaley stunned fans with a simple wet-haired look. See why it's working below.