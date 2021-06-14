Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stuns With Wet Hair For Moody Moment

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is joking it's "shocking" that she has the odd moody moment, this as she drops a handy wellness tip while boosting her bank balance. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum and all-around popular star is the new celebrity face of Olly wellness - the gummies and vitamins brand also fronted by 41-year-old actress Rebel Wilson has cherry-picked Kaley for its 2021 campaigns. Posting for her 6.7 million Instagram followers recently, Kaley stunned fans with a simple wet-haired look. See why it's working below.

Joining The Olly Family

Kaley Cuoco by a window
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley had announced her new Olly gig in May, posting a humorous Happy Hoo-Ha promo plugging the brand's vaginal health products and saying she swears by them. The former Starbucks face, who confirmed a paid partnership as she updated and even impressed Friends star Jennifer Aniston with her shot, had been snapped indoors and from her $12 million Hidden Hills home.

Despite the lavish surroundings, Kaley kept it simple, gazing into the camera, on her couch, and wearing a white striped and collared shirt.

See The Photo Below!

The girl behind Penny, hanging with chihuahua Dumptruck Dumpyas she rocked a fresh-out-the-shower ponytail scraped away from her face, sent out a little knowing gaze, then taking to her caption and writing:

"Taking a break (with @adventurers_with_dumps of course) from my crazy schedule to share a #WellnessWednesday tip! With all the stressors in life, sometimes I let my moods get the best of me... I know, super shocking right?!"

Kaley added a "lol," adding that she loves Olly's Miss Mellow supplements, one clearly seen in the photo.

Scroll For More Snaps

Kaley Cuoco at home with her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The blonde promised they "work," continuing: "I’ve been loving OLLY’s Miss Mellow supplements to help promote an even mood" as she thanked Miss Mellow for leaving her "totally balanced."

While celebrity promos can easily wound up with slamming, it looks like fans are on Cuoco's side. One user seemed keen to add Olly to their online cart. Another, however, noticed 2020-acquired Dumpy, replying: "Was thinking this was a supplement for the dog!" Kaley did raise an eyebrow, but seemingly only one. See her workout below.

Keeping In Shape

2021 has already seen Kaley's trainer Ryan Sorensen dish on the star's workout routines, ones that are regularly shared to her Instagram and last year included 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco. Kaley admitted to missing group exercise classes during the pandemic, but she's been busy doing what she can - even fashioning home kitchen DIY workouts.

Kaley is also fresh from revealing the ten products she can't live without, telling NY Mag she's a huge fan of the $40 Rollga Foam Roller and a $230 Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe.

