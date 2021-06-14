Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Rainbow Bikini For PRIDE Pool Splash

Basketball

Heat Could Replace Goran Dragic With Kemba Walker As Their Starting PG Next Season

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Larsa Pippen Lounges In A Metallic Swimsuit She Claims Is 'Everything'

Larsa Pippen is utterly glamorous in a pale pink dress.
Gettyimages | Greg Doherty
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Reality television star Larsa Pippen loves to treat her 2 million Instagram followers to all kinds of eye-catching outfit snaps, and her latest was no different. In her most recent share, Larsa was perched on what appeared to be an upholstered bench of some sort that was placed outdoors. A large structure with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows all along one side was visible in the background, flanked by palm trees, giving the entire scene a tropical vibe. The sky was a bit moody, giving a unique look to the swimsuit share.

Metallic Mama

Larsa Pippen makes a style statement in an animal-print two-piece set.
Instagram | Larsa Pippen

Larsa's two-piece set was from the retailer Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her fans wanted to buy a swimsuit for themselves. 

The silhouette was very simple, with triangular cups and thin straps extending around her neck and back. The most eye-catching element of the look was the color, as the swimsuit was a shiny metallic fuschia hue that couldn't be missed and looked stunning against Larsa's bronzed skin.

Pretty In Pink

She reclined on the upholstered seat, and the sun shone down over her entire physique, illuminating her and giving her a gorgeous glow. Despite being in swimwear, she didn't let that stop her from accessorizing to add even more glamor to the look.

Larsa had a sparkling necklace around her neck, and also wore a chain anklet around one ankle. She tagged her own jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, in the shot, suggesting that the pieces she was rocking were from her own collection.

Beach Life

She also tagged the Instagram page of the designer brand Versace, which is where her sunglasses with black frames and a metallic detail along the side were from. Larsa also wore a pair of  subtle earrings that drew even more attention to her stunning features.

Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, the silky strands tumbling down her chest as she gazed off into the distance. She was barefoot, and had one hand resting on the surface behind her while she played with her hair with the other.

Glamorous Goddess

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 11,100 likes within three hours.

"That color tho," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji, loving the bold hue.

"Looking amazing in that bikini," another chimed in.

"So very gorgeous," yet another added.

Larsa loves to showcase her enviable physique for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the 46-year-old reality television star posed underneath an outdoor shower while looking glamorous in a bikini and statement sunglasses.

Latest Headlines

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates A Friend's Birthday With Wine-Filled Instagram Post

June 14, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Elizabeth And Finn Share A Tender Moment

June 14, 2021

Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Post, Claims He's Missing His Heart Without Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nearby

June 14, 2021

Joe Biden Confuses Syria, Libya Three Times In Less Than 90 Seconds

June 14, 2021

Stassie Karanikolaou Spends A Day In 'Paradise' In A Stunning Green Dress

June 14, 2021

Charli D'Amelio's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

June 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.