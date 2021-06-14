Larsa Pippen Lounges In A Metallic Swimsuit She Claims Is 'Everything'

Larsa's two-piece set was from the retailer Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her fans wanted to buy a swimsuit for themselves.

The silhouette was very simple, with triangular cups and thin straps extending around her neck and back. The most eye-catching element of the look was the color, as the swimsuit was a shiny metallic fuschia hue that couldn't be missed and looked stunning against Larsa's bronzed skin.