Larsa Pippen Lounges In A Metallic Swimsuit She Claims Is 'Everything'

Reality television star Larsa Pippen loves to treat her 2 million Instagram followers to all kinds of eye-catching outfit snaps, and her latest was no different. In her most recent share, Larsa was perched on what appeared to be an upholstered bench of some sort that was placed outdoors. A large structure with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows all along one side was visible in the background, flanked by palm trees, giving the entire scene a tropical vibe. The sky was a bit moody, giving a unique look to the swimsuit share.