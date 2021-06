Scroll for the photos. Mila, who is not on social media, keeps it old-school when it comes to photos of her, although sitcom star husband Ashton does share the occasional shot of the 5'4'' star on his Instagram.

The snaps showed Mila walking in sunshine, on her cell phone, and showing off her toned legs in light denim Daisy Dukes, also rocking a loose and marine-style shirt in blue and white. The girl behind Family Guy character Meg Griffin also sported simple white sneakers and shades.