Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Birthday Dress With Scott Disick Present

Scroll for the photos. Amelia, who began dating Talentless founder Disick in November 2020, has largely made headlines for being a teenager as she dates a man approaching 40. No more. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin marked her 20th in a sizzling and gold crop top and miniskirt, a two-piece adorned with sequins and paired with a visible bra and briefs set beneath.

Wearing strappy high heels and showing off her golden tan, the Boux Avenue influencer also rocked the diamond necklace Scott gifted her.