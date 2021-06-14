Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Birthday Dress With Scott Disick Present

Amelia Hamlin has kissed her teens goodbye and she did it in a statement and stunning birthday look this weekend. The 20-year-old daughter to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Lisa Rinna is now front-page news for a glittery and sheer outfit she donned to ring in her 20th birthday, and the look didn't come without the model showing off the birthday present 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick gifted her. Amelia hit up a Miami night spot for her special day, posting stories to her Instagram. Check them out below.