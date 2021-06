Actress Kaley Cuoco loves to celebrate the people in her life, from her sister Briana Cuoco to her husband, equestrian Karl Cook. In her latest Instagram share, she showered praise on makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the image, in honor of Jamie's birthday.

Kaley didn't include any information about what year her makeup artist was turning, but she did include a sweet share that seemed to indicate the duo have a ton of fun together on the regular.