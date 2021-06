The latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 14 suggest that it's going to be crazy in Port Charles. Chase is preparing to say farewell to his loved ones, believing he's almost out of time. As people shower him with love, some intriguing developments will arise.

A new General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals a few tidbits regarding what's ahead. Apparently, viewers can expect to see plenty of Elizabeth and Finn this week, and it'll be good stuff.