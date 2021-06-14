Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Post, Claims He's Missing His Heart Without Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nearby

Pop star and television personality Nick Jonas treated his 30.7 million Instagram followers to a sweet snap featuring himself and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He tagged Priyanka's Instagram page in the sweet share, and even tagged the page created for the duo's adorable pup, Gino Chopra Jonas.

The photo was taken outdoors on what looked like a luxurious patio area, and the happy couple were perched on a large outdoor sofa with cozy-looking beige cushions. Several trees could be spotted in the background, adding a burst of greenery to the romantic scene.