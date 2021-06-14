President Joe Biden confused Libya and Syria three times in less than 90 seconds at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday, Biden, who appeared tired, responded to questions from reporters regarding his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of the questions concerned potential collaboration between the United States and Russia.

The president repeatedly said that the two nations could work together in Libya, confusing the country with Syria, where -- unlike in Libya -- both American and Russian troops have a presence.