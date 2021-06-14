Stassie Karanikolaou Spends A Day In 'Paradise' In A Stunning Green Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou recently thrilled her 10.5 million followers on Instagram with a stunning update consisting of several snaps from her recent vacation to the Turks And Caicos. The trip was in celebration of her 24th birthday. For the special occasion, Kylie Jenner's best friend spent the day on a gorgeous island with her friends. Since the trip, she has been posting pics from her vacation nonstop on her social media page. Although, her fans couldn't really complain as they adored all the snaps. Check them out below.