Stassie Karanikolaou Spends A Day In 'Paradise' In A Stunning Green Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou wears a red dress.
Shutterstock | 487966
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Stassie Karanikolaou recently thrilled her 10.5 million followers on Instagram with a stunning update consisting of several snaps from her recent vacation to the Turks And Caicos. The trip was in celebration of her 24th birthday. For the special occasion, Kylie Jenner's best friend spent the day on a gorgeous island with her friends. Since the trip, she has been posting pics from her vacation nonstop on her social media page. Although, her fans couldn't really complain as they adored all the snaps. Check them out below.

She Loves The Beach

In the first picture, Stassie stood on the sand and in the middle of the frame, clad in her green outfit. She placed her right leg over the other, which caused her hips to slightly bent. The influencer was also caught raising her left hand as she was about to run her fingers through her hair. Stassie looked straight into the camera as the photographer took the shot. In the next picture, she posed sideways with most of her backside directed to the camera. The model had her left knee bent as she faced the photographer. 

Keep Scrolling To See The Pics!

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks a pink dress.
Instagram | Stassie Karanikolaou

Scroll down to see the pics. In the last pic, Stassie posed with her left thigh over the other. She placed her hands on her sides as she smiled brightly at the camera. Blue sky filled with clouds was seen behind her. Coconut trees and lush greenery were also visible in the background.

The fine, white sand was a nice contrast to her flawlessly sun-kissed complexion, and it made a great background for the snaps.

Green For The Win

Stassie rocked a bright green dress with cutouts. The garment was sleeveless and the fabric hugged her body. It also featured a low-cut back and a short length that reached her upper thighs. For the look, she had her brunette hair styled in loose waves that framed her face. Stassie also wore several bangles and rings as her accessories for the day. She wore makeup and it mostly comprised of earth tones that looked subtle than her other go-to looks.

She Turned 24 This Month

Before her vacation, Stassie hosted a lavish birthday bash with rumored boyfriend Zack Bia. They held the party in Hollywood. According to E! News, they invited many big names -- such as Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Lil Nas X, Tristan Thompson, and many more. 

The post proved popular among her millions of followers, earning more than 540,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within 24 hours of posting. Many Instagram users gushed over Stassie's outfit and beauty.

 

