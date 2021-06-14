Charli D'Amelio's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

Charli D'Amelio treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on June 14. The gorgeous TikTok sensation stepped out in a short plaid dress that highlighted her fit figure. She uploaded a total of six photos to the update, and it all showed her in cute poses. Charli was photographed while modeling her outfit outdoors at nighttime. According to the caption, the outfit was put together by her stylists Maeve Reilly and Rachel Bode.

A day ago, the influencer posted a series of snaps from her phone's camera roll, and most of the pics were selfies.