On Sunday, June 13, Kourtney Kardashian added a western trend to her summer outfit. The mother of three sported a black bikini layered underneath a printed dad shirt, which she unbuttoned to showcase her swimwear.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend also wore an olive green baseball cap. As for her footwear, she opted for classic cowboy boots. It seemed very unusual to pair with a bikini, but Kourtney made it look cool. The shoes were pointy and featured some embroidered designs at the lateral sides.