Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Rainbow Bikini For PRIDE Pool Splash

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Basketball

Heat Could Form 'Big 3' Of Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

Mike Conley Viewed As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Mavericks This Summer

Amelia Hamlin Celebrates The 'Best Birthday' As Scott Disick Gifts Her With A Diamond Necklace

Amelia Hamlin wears a white top.
Gettyimages | Rachel Murray
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Amelia Hamlin is no longer a teen. The model recently turned 20, and she just celebrated her special day with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. On Saturday, Amelia enjoyed a super fun birthday bash at the nightclub LIV in Miami Beach. Reality star Lisa Rinna's daughter documented the event on her Instagram stories, showing her fans a glimpse of her sparkly ensemble. She was, of course, joined by Scott and their friends, and the birthday girl totally received VIP treatment and a towering cake that contained some rather "memorable" pictures of her taken by none other than her beau.

Gold For The Night

Amelia posted a photo on Instagram, showing off her outfit for the night. She wore a sparkly gold number that included a crop top and a matching skirt. The top was made of sequins, and the length reached her toned midriff. The back portion featured a racerback design that highlighted her shoulders and back. Meanwhile, the skirt hugged her waist, just below her navel, and the length hit her thighs. Scroll down to see the snaps!

Scroll Down For The Pics!

To complete her outfit, Amelia wore beige sandals with extra-long strings that were wrapped around  her ankles. As Amelia loves accessories, she wore some sparkly bling for her special night. The model wore a Cartier Love bangle in gold, two tennis bracelets, necklaces, stud earrings, rings, and a watch. 

For the occasion, Amelia had her brunette hair down and straight. The look appeared carefree, complementing her outfit. As for her makeup, her look was flawless and effortless at the same time.

Diamonds Are The Way To Her Heart

Amelia Hamlin wears a sparkly gold top and skirt.
Instagram | Amelia Gray

During the party, the social media star received a towering cake in white and gold. The cake was adorned with crystals and edible flowers, and Amelia's name was attached to it in sparkly silver letterings. Apart from the gorgeous designs, the most notable decors were the pictures that her boyfriend took.

Sometime in the evening, Scott also surprised her lady love with a stunning diamond cross necklace. He even placed the bling on Amelia's neck himself. The birthday girl was teary-eyed and was completely happy with her present.

Happily In Love

During the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott shared on-screen that he "accepts" the fact that he's probably not going to end up with his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, as Hollywood Life reports. Hence, he's finally moving on and celebrating life by showering Amelia with love, especially on her special day,

After a few hours of posting on Instagram, Amelia's stunning pics received over 45,900 likes. Fans also left more than 330 comments, and they were mostly birthday greetings and compliments on her attire.

 

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae Shares Stunning Pool Snaps

June 14, 2021

Larsa Pippen Spends The Day By The Beach After Confirming 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

June 14, 2021

Heat Could Replace Goran Dragic With Kemba Walker As Their Starting PG Next Season

June 14, 2021

Report Turns Up Surprising Fact About Capitol Riot Suspects

June 14, 2021

Nuggets Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon & Monte Morris In Proposed Blockbuster

June 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Get Key Player Back If They Reach NBA Finals

June 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.