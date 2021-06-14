Amelia Hamlin Celebrates The 'Best Birthday' As Scott Disick Gifts Her With A Diamond Necklace

Amelia Hamlin is no longer a teen. The model recently turned 20, and she just celebrated her special day with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. On Saturday, Amelia enjoyed a super fun birthday bash at the nightclub LIV in Miami Beach. Reality star Lisa Rinna's daughter documented the event on her Instagram stories, showing her fans a glimpse of her sparkly ensemble. She was, of course, joined by Scott and their friends, and the birthday girl totally received VIP treatment and a towering cake that contained some rather "memorable" pictures of her taken by none other than her beau.