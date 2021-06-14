Heat Could Replace Goran Dragic With Kemba Walker As Their Starting PG Next Season

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran players who are expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. The Celtics signed Walker as a free agent in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would give them a better chance at an NBA title. Unfortunately, Walker failed to live up to the expectations of his massive salary.

With his inconsistent performance in the past two years, rumors are circulating that the Celtics would explore trading Walker this summer.