The riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol in January was seen by many as the most extreme act of political violence in modern American history, but a new report reveals that many accused of taking part had chosen not to take part in the political process.

A report from Fox 46 Charlotte found that many of those from North Carolina who had been arrested for taking part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol had actually not voted in the 2020 presidential election. Many blame Donald Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud as the reason behind the violence.